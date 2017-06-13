Story highlights Top GOP leaders appeared frustrated with Robert Mueller questions at a news conference

The questions stemmed from comments made by a friend of President Donald Trump

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan made it clear he doesn't agree with some who are urging President Donald Trump to fire the Justice Department's special counsel investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

"I think the best advice is to let Robert Mueller do his job," Ryan told reporters Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with House Republicans. He added, "I think the best vindication for the President is to let this investigation to go on independently and thoroughly. That, to me, is the smartest thing to do, the best thing to do, and that's what I think hopefully will happen. "

Top House GOP leaders appeared frustrated at the news conference about the multiple questions about Mueller's probe and what might happen if he were forced out of his position.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, interrupted one question directed at the speaker on the topic, saying "you're creating a debate that's not happening."

Ryan echoed that sentiment, calling the reports about the president possibly moving to fire Mueller "a rumor."

Read More