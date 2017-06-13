Heinrich: Sessions' testimony shows 'concerted effort' to obstruct investigation

Story highlights Democratic New Mexico senator says Sessions' "silence speaks volumes"

He says the attorney general impeded the congressional investigation by not answering questions

(CNN) A Democratic senator who questioned Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said he thinks Sessions' refusal to answer some questions suggests there is a "concerted effort" from the administration to obstruct the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

At Tuesday's hearing, New Mexico Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich told Sessions he was "impeding" the congressional investigation by not answering questions.

"I have deep concerns any time a sitting attorney general refuses to answer questions under oath, and the attorney general refused time and time again, without ever invoking executive privilege," Heinrich said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront." "He seemed to invent a brand new legal standard of 'appropriateness.' This is not a backyard barbecue. You either answer the question under oath, or you invoke executive privilege."

Sessions said during the hearing that it would be "inappropriate" for him to discuss details of private conversations with President Donald Trump. He did not claim executive privilege, but he did say that by not answering questions he was protecting the President's right to later invoke executive privilege "if he chooses." Sessions also cited Justice Department "longstanding policy" in explaining why he would not answer questions.

During his questioning, Heinrich said to Sessions, "Your silence speaks volumes."

