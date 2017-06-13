Once again, senators cut off Harris as she rails on Sessions

Story highlights While questioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Kamala Harris was cut off by John McCain

The exchange marks the second time in less than a week that McCain has interrupted Harris

(CNN) For the second time in a week, Sen. Kamala Harris was cut off by her Republican colleagues while posing questions at a Senate intelligence committee hearing -- drawing the spotlight to the potential 2020 contender.

While asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his refusal to answer questions Tuesday concerning conversations he may have had with President Donald Trump, the California Democrat was interrupted by Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

Senate intelligence chairman Richard Burr then stepped in and said: "Senators, we'll allow the chair to control the hearing. Sen. Harris, let him answer the question."

The exchange was an almost exact repeat of last week, when McCain cut in on her intense questioning of Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein, and Burr told her to stop and let Rosenstein answer.

The difference Tuesday was that Burr chastised both Harris and McCain -- and took a softer tone in rebuking Harris.

