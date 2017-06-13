Story highlights Sen. Tom Cotton and Attorney General Jeff Sessions talked spy fiction at a Senate hearing

"I just finished (David) Ignatius's book," Sessions said

(CNN) As multiple investigations into Russian involvement in the 2016 elections hang like a cloud over Washington, the current US political drama often reads like a spy novel.

Today, one of its main characters admitted that he is a fan of the genre.

In a snappy exchange with Sen. Tom Cotton during his Senate intelligence committee hearing Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions demonstrated a surprising knowledge of espionage thrillers.

"Mr. Sessions, are you familiar with what spies call 'tradecraft'?" Cotton asked, adding "Do you like spy fiction? John le Carre? Daniel Silva? Jason Matthews?"

Sessions quickly added to Cotton's list.

