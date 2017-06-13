Why Jeff Sessions says he can't talk

Story highlights Jeff Sessions appeared before the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday

The White House had previously suggested Sessions could invoke executive privilege during his testimony

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday avoided answering a handful of questions during his hearing before the Senate intelligence committee -- but sought to explicitly avoid saying he is invoking "executive privilege."

"I'm not claiming executive privilege, because that's the President's power," Sessions told Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate intelligence committee.

Instead, Sessions repeatedly said he is "not able to comment" or "not able to discuss" certain topics, citing either Justice Department "longstanding policy," and later, that he is protecting President Donald Trump's right to later on assert executive privilege "if he chooses."

Sessions' hearing marked the first time the attorney general had testified before Congress since he recused himself from the Justice Department's probe into Russian meddling in last year's election, and since the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

As expected, lawmakers grilled Sessions about his role in Comey's firing, his own involvement in the Trump campaign and his meetings with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US.

Read More