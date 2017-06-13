Top 8 lines from Jeff Sessions' hearing

Story highlights Jeff Sessions appeared before the Senate intelligence committee Tuesday

The hearing follows fired FBI Director James Comey's bombshell testimony last week

Washington (CNN) All eyes were on Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday as he testified before the Senate intelligence committee less than a week after ousted FBI Director James Comey's testimony.

Lawmakers grilled Sessions about his role in Comey's firing, his own involvement in the Trump campaign and his meetings with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US.

The official fired back at lawmakers over claims that he colluded with Russian officials during the 2016 election, calling it an "appalling and detestable lie."

Here's a look at the top quotes from Sessions' hearing.

1. "This venue is your opportunity to separate fact from fiction" -- Sen. Richard Burr, committee chairman to Sessions before his opening testimony.

Read More