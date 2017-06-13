How to watch the Jeff Sessions testimony

Story highlights Sessions is set to testify in front of Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday

Beginning at 2:15 p.m. ET, live coverage of the testimony will be on CNN and streaming on CNN.com

Washington (CNN) All eyes will be on Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he testifies before the Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday.

The hearing will be focused on Sessions' involvement in the Trump campaign and his meetings with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US. This will be the first time Sessions has testified before Congress since he recused himself from the Justice Department's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

What's happening?

Sessions is set to testify in an open session of the Senate intelligence committee starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The hearing comes on the heels of two canceled appearances, with Sessions citing Comey's testimony last week. Comey told the intelligence committee in a closed session that Sessions may have had a third, undisclosed interaction with Russia's ambassador to the US, according to people familiar with the briefing.

