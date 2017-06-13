Story highlights California Rep. Brad Sherman want Democrats to take more steps toward impeachment

He faced a lot pushback from his own party during a meeting Tuesday

(CNN) The Democratic divide over whether it's time to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump took center stage at Tuesday morning's closed door weekly meeting of House Democrats.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Mike Capuano stood up to "heavily criticize" the efforts by California Rep. Brad Sherman to being the process for impeachment, according to a Democratic source in the room. He argued the move to publicly push the issue at the time that most Democrats in Congress awaiting the developments in the various probes is hurting the caucus.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi agreed with Capuano. Her public and private position has been the same in recent weeks, urging Democrats to let the investigation unfold and not to get out front of the issue. But she has also strongly criticized the President, calling him "unfit" and his administration "incompetent."

Sherman circulated a letter Monday to House Democrats saying that he had drafted one article of impeachment focused on "obstruction of justice." His letter concluded, "I have no illusions. Articles of Impeachment will not pass the House in the near future. But given the risk posed to the Republic, we should move things forward as quickly as possible."

Texas Rep. Al Green last month made a speech on the House floor arguing that the President should be impeached and Green and Sherman did a joint news conference recently saying it was time to lay the groundwork to charge the President of wrongdoing.

