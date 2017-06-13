RNC chair: Russia probe has dragged on too long

Story highlights "Shouldn't we take that shadow off the White House?" Ronna Romney McDaniel asks

RNC chairwoman accuses Democrats of trying to cripple Trump administration

(CNN) Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said Tuesday that the investigations into possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia have dragged on too long and should be closed.

"Why is this continuing? Why is this going almost a year?" McDaniel asked on CNN's "New Day."

"Isn't it time to put an end to it? If nobody can say there is definitive evidence, shouldn't we take that shadow off the White House and let the American people know there has been no evidence of collusion at all?"

But "New Day" anchor Alisyn Camerota pointed out that the probes were still ongoing.

"You know what they would say, 'Thus far.' That's why the investigation is continuing," Camerota said.

