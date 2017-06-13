Breaking News

RNC chair: Russia probe has dragged on too long

By Lindsey Ellefson, CNN

Updated 10:23 AM ET, Tue June 13, 2017

Story highlights

  • "Shouldn't we take that shadow off the White House?" Ronna Romney McDaniel asks
  • RNC chairwoman accuses Democrats of trying to cripple Trump administration

(CNN)Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said Tuesday that the investigations into possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia have dragged on too long and should be closed.

"Why is this continuing? Why is this going almost a year?" McDaniel asked on CNN's "New Day."
"Isn't it time to put an end to it? If nobody can say there is definitive evidence, shouldn't we take that shadow off the White House and let the American people know there has been no evidence of collusion at all?"
    But "New Day" anchor Alisyn Camerota pointed out that the probes were still ongoing.
    "You know what they would say, 'Thus far.' That's why the investigation is continuing," Camerota said.
    McDaniel countered, "It's almost a year. It started last July. The election ended in November. How long can you let this linger?"
    Camerota said that former FBI Director Robert Mueller was just appointed special counsel to lead the Russia probe last month.
    As the focus turned to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' scheduled testimony Tuesday before Congress, McDaniel argued that Democrats were seeking to cripple the work of the White House by targeting officials and creating turmoil.
    Their plan is to "draw out, obstruct, play out the clock so that we can get to 2018 with this doubt over the White House," she said.
    Camerota noted that 73% of Americans support an independent Russian probe, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll, so the investigation isn't just of concern to Democrats.
    "When is the end point? Where is the speediness? There is a point where it should be finished," McDaniel said.

