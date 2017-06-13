Washington (CNN) It would quite a shock and seriously awkward if the Golden State Warriors went to the White House for the customary congratulations from the President.

He went on a post-election rant at a team news conference where expressed his disappointment that "the man who's going to lead you has used racist, misogynist words."

Steve Kerr -- "this is my rant" -- for 2+ minutes on the presidential election: "Maybe we should've seen this coming" pic.twitter.com/MJOcSdXxHH

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry got into a disagreement with his sponsor Under Armor over CEO Kevin Plank's description of Trump as a "real asset."

"I agree with that description," Curry told The San Jose Mercury News, "if you remove the 'et' from asset."

The Warriors' David West didn't hold back either. Shortly after the election, he was unsettled.

"This whole fairy tale about this post-racial utopia that Obama supposedly created is all bull," West said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle . "That's the bottom line. When you look at what the results say from last night, this nation has not moved a thread in terms of its ideals."

Kerr told David Axelrod's podcast "The Axe Files," shortly after the presidential election he has a forum because of his celebrity, so he'll use it. And he's used it to share his opinions of Trump, for whom he has little respect.

"I don't care what side of the political spectrum you're on," Kerr said. "People vote for all kinds of reasons, right? You vote for your pocket book. You vote for abortion rights or gay marriage or you vote for certain social policies or maybe foreign policy. Maybe you're worried about this or that. And that's what it should be about. You should vote based on policy. But this election had nothing to do with policy. It had to do with hatred and fear and we had a candidate who stirred that up, and I thought it was a horrible precedent for our country."

Pete Souza, the White House photographer under former President Barack Obama who has been known to troll the Trump White House with social media posts, pointed out that Curry was more than happy to visit the White House when Obama was in office.

Before basketball, first came science. Congrats Steph Curry and the Warriors (especially Kevin Durant). A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 13, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Other basketball stars might disagree with the Warrior's should they skip a White House trip.

Retired Laker Kobe Bryant recently told Politico he'd "probably" visit the White House.

"That visit is more than how you feel about the current administration. It's about the guys next to you, about the flag, about the kids out there who look up to you and the United States. But, honestly, it's a tough call."

It's not entirely clear they'd have gotten an invitation after so much opposition to Trump. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

It was no problem for Trump to welcome the New England Patriots to the White House.

Sure, his golfing buddy Tom Brady didn't make the trip (no offense intended), and a number of other players didn't, either (offense very much intended).

But the President did get to chum around with his pals Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick.