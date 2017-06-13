Trump to push Obamacare repeal in lunch with senators

Story highlights Trump has stressed the need for Republicans to come together to repeal Obamacare

Senate Republicans have been crafting their own repeal bill behind closed doors

Washington (CNN) Facing a do-or-die moment to pass health care reform through the Senate, President Donald Trump will have lunch with 13 consequential Republican senators on Tuesday to push repealing Obamacare, according to a White House official.

In recent weeks, Trump has stressed the need for Republicans to come together to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's sweeping health care law. Trump, angered by the fact no Democrats are working with him on repeal, has slammed the party as "obstructionists," even going so far as to say that he would behave differently if he were a senator.

Since the House passed Obamacare repeal earlier this year, Senate Republicans have been crafting their own repeal bill behind closed doors. Now facing a deadline if they want to finish the legislation this summer, the Trump administration is looking to step up pressure on GOP senators, even if they don't yet have a bill.

Trump's lunch on Tuesday will include a number of more moderate Republicans, including Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, and conservatives like Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

Portman, Cruz, Lee and Toomey are all members of Senate Republican's working group on health care.

