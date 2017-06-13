Dennis Rodman hopes to do 'something pretty positive' in North Korea

Story highlights Rodman lands in Pyongyang and is expected to spend four nights in North Korea

Pyongyang, North Korea (CNN) NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman told CNN he was hoping to do "something that's pretty positive," before he boarded a plane bound for North Korea.

The eccentric former basketball player arrived in Pyongyang Tuesday afternoon for an anticipated four-night visit. The trip comes at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Pyongyang.

Four Americans are currently being detained in North Korea. When asked if he planned to raise their detention with North Korean officials, Rodman said: "Well that's not my purpose right now... My purpose is to go over there and try to see if I can keep bringing sports to North Korea."

Rodman, a former contestant on Donald Trump's pre-presidency reality TV show "Celebrity Apprentice, "is one of the few Americans to have met current North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

First photo: Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea for the 5th time. He wouldn't tell me if he's spoken to Trump or anyone from the US gov't. pic.twitter.com/aeEvEhkNwD — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) June 13, 2017

Rodman promoted his past visits as a form of informal "basketball diplomacy," using sports and as a way to bridge divides, said Daniel Pinkston, a professor of International Relations at Troy University in Seoul.