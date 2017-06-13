Dennis Rodman hopes to do 'something pretty positive' in North Korea

Story highlights Rodman speaks to reporters at Beijing's airport before a trip to North Korea

The NBA Hall of Famer previously visited North Korea in 2013 and 2014

Beijing (CNN) NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman told CNN he was hoping to do "something that's pretty positive," as he prepared to board a plane for a trip to North Korea Tuesday.

The eccentric former basketball player arrived in Beijing Monday, ahead of the anticipated visit which comes at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Pyongyang.

Four Americans are currently being detained in North Korea. When asked if he planned to raise their detention with North Korean officials, Rodman said: "Well that's not my purpose right now... My purpose is to go over there and try to see if I can keep bringing sports to North Korea."

Rodman, a former contestant on Donald Trump's pre-presidency reality TV show "Celebrity Apprentice" -- is one of the few Americans to have met current North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

Rodman didn't respond to CNN's questions about whether he would be meeting Kim during this trip, and wouldn't say if he was delivering a message from the US President to Pyongyang.