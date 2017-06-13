Democratic senators outraged at new press restriction

Story highlights Senate Republicans are trying to keep private the details of a health care bill

Democratic lawmakers quickly took to Twitter to slam the move

Washington (CNN) Democratic senators expressed outrage Tuesday after reporters covering the Senate were told they can no longer film interviews with senators in the hallways outside their offices.

Staff members of the Senate Radio and Television Correspondents Gallery told reporters late Tuesday morning they would not be allowed to film interviews with senators without prior permission from that senator's office and the Senate Rules Committee.

Democratic lawmakers quickly took to Twitter to slam the move. Many noted that the change comes as Senate Republicans are trying to keep private the details of a health care bill.

Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, the Chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, said Tuesday that the Committee had "made no changes to the existing rules governing press coverage," but that it was "working with the various galleries to ensure compliance with existing rules in an effort to help provide a safe environment for Members of Congress, the press corps, staff, and constituents as they travel from Senate offices to the Capitol."

However, Democrats cited the move as an attempt to cover up what exactly is happening with the health bill.