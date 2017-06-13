(CNN) There was no script for President Donald Trump's first full Cabinet meeting, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin said Tuesday.

Cabinet members were "absolutely not" instructed in advance of the Monday gathering to heap praise on the President, Shulkin said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

"The President doesn't script the Cabinet and we're given the ability to say what's on our mind," Shulkin said. "People were not given instructions, but people were not used to knowing each other."

"The president doesn't script the Cabinet and we're given the ability to say what's on our mind." @SecShulkin https://t.co/HUlMJEdjft — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) June 14, 2017

During the meeting Cabinet members, including Vice President Mike Pence and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, lauded the first five months of Trump's presidency. Priebus thanked Trump for "the opportunity and the blessing that you've given us to serve your agenda and the American people."

Shulkin said the meeting was "very productive," and that he was able to discuss how the Cabinet could help the VA advance its agenda.

Read More