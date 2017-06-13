Story highlights Judiciary committee members have grown frustrated with the Senate intelligence committee

Chuck Grassley responded to calls from ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein for the probe

(CNN) Sen. Chuck Grassley, the powerful chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, is leaving open Tuesday the possibility that his panel might investigate whether President Donald Trump may have obstructed justice in his interactions with fired FBI Director James Comey.

Grassley has faced calls from the ranking Democrat on the committee, Dianne Feinstein of California, to begin an investigation into whether Trump improperly interfered with the FBI's investigation into the President's former national security adviser Michael Flynn. And when asked if the issue is something his committee may probe, Grassley did not rule it out.

"We're going to leave that to a conversation with Feinstein," the Iowa Republican said, adding that he wants to "work out all the subpoenas and all the stuff we have to do in the future."

Members of the judiciary committee have grown frustrated that the Senate intelligence committee has had more access to information and documents on the Russia issue, even though the judiciary committee has oversight of the FBI and Justice Department.

Asked about the scope of his inquiry, Grassley said it would look at Comey and the Russia investigation, saying the intelligence committee has a "pretty narrow" jurisdiction.

