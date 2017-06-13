Trump friend: Mueller 'illegitimate as special counsel'

Story highlights "I think it would be a mistake to fire Mueller," Ruddy said

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "Chris speaks for himself"

(CNN) The friend to President Donald Trump who claimed the President is considering firing the special counsel leading the FBI investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election stood by his remarks Tuesday, adding that he believes special counsel Robert Mueller is "illegitimate."

Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy stood by his claims after the White House downplayed his comments and suggested he did not know what he was talking about.

"I think it is a consideration the President has had, because (Robert) Mueller is illegitimate as special counsel," Ruddy told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" Tuesday.

Ruddy originally shared his belief with PBS' Judy Woodruff on "PBS NewsHour" Monday after visiting the White House earlier.

Soon after Ruddy's remarks became public Monday night, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said: "Mr. Ruddy never spoke to the President regarding this issue. With respect to this subject, only the President or his attorneys are authorized to comment."

