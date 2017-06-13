DeVos: Criticism of her position on discrimination 'hurtful'

Story highlights DeVos said criticism of her position on discrimination in schools "couldn't be further from the truth"

She did not address whether federal funding should be withheld from non-public schools that discriminate

(CNN) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday that criticism of her position on discrimination in schools is "hurtful" and "couldn't be further from the truth."

"I think discrimination in any form is wrong and I have said before and I'll say again, the department is committed to ensuring that every child has a safe and nurturing environment," DeVos said during a question-and-answer session after her address to the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.

DeVos did not, however, wade into the issue that has prompted the criticism: her repeated refusal to say specifically whether she believes federal funding should be withheld from non-public schools that discriminate.

She said at a recent Senate hearing that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is "unsettled" law and a matter for Congress and the courts to address rather than her department. Those questions came after an earlier hearing ‎in May when DeVos was criticized for declining to tell lawmakers whether federal funding for state-run voucher programs would be pulled from private schools that discriminate in admissions.

DeVos has previously voiced her opposition to discrimination and said federal law would apply to all schools receiving federal funds while declining to be more specific.

Read More