What would happen if Trump tried to fire special counsel Mueller

Story highlights Legal analyst Paul Callan addresses key questions and the political cost

White House says Trump has the right but has "no intention" to do so

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and currently is of counsel at the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him on Twitter @paulcallan. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy created a storm of controversy when he suggested Monday that President Trump was contemplating firing the newly appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller III, a man destined to be a festering thorn in the side of the Trump administration for months or years to come. And on Tuesday, aboard Air Force One, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders addressed the idea of firing Mueller with these words: "while the President has the right to, he has no intention to do so."

Sanders declined to say whether Trump had confidence in Mueller.

Can the President indeed fire the special counsel? The simple answer is that he most certainly can but only through the Justice Department chain of command -- and the political cost would be great.

The possibility that Trump might at some point want to fire Mueller has to be viewed quite seriously. As the former host of both "The Apprentice" and "The Celebrity Apprentice," not to mention his lengthy career as a real estate and "branding" entrepreneur, President Trump brings a special expertise to the subject of firing people. Just ask former FBI Director James Comey.

Unlike the President's successful TV program, where ratings seemed to rise each time he fired someone, his already lackluster poll numbers might plummet if he terminates Mueller before the special counsel has completed his investigation.

Read More