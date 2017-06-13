Mr. President, don't forget other Americans held unjustly overseas

Story highlights Easterly and Geltzer: Tuesday's release of US detainee Otto Warmbier is a major victory

But the Trump administration should not stop there; it must continue to prioritize the return of other detained Americans

Jennie M. Easterly served as special assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council during the Obama administration. Joshua A. Geltzer served as senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council and, before that, as deputy legal adviser to the National Security Council. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) Tuesday's news that North Korea has released Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier after more than a year of detention -- coupled with the fact that Warmbier is suffering from botulism and is in a coma -- underscores just how hard it is to secure the release of Americans held unjustly worldwide.

It can be easy for busy policymakers, when grappling with major foreign policy challenges, to lose sight of individual ones such as Warmbier's. But we are glad to see that the Trump administration, with the help of the State Department, maintained focus on securing Warmbier's freedom, and we urge the administration to do the same as it increasingly bears down on the challenges faced by the United States in Afghanistan.

CNN reports that the Trump administration may be on the verge of sending thousands more US troops to Afghanistan. As the White House considers whether to deploy more Americans to fight and die in Afghanistan, Americans held against their will in that part of the world should be a part of the administration's calculus.

From 2013 to early 2017, we helped oversee the American government's efforts to safely recover Americans held hostage abroad, including Americans held hostage in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region by the Haqqani Taliban network. The government tried a range of approaches, some of which appeared promising, but none ultimately delivered.

As a result, a number of Americans are still waiting to come home.

