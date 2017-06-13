Breaking News

Syrian artist depicts Trump and other leaders as refugees

By Tamara Qiblawi, CNN

Updated 10:51 AM ET, Tue June 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Artist turns Trump into a refugee
Artist turns Trump into a refugee

    JUST WATCHED

    Artist turns Trump into a refugee

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Artist turns Trump into a refugee 01:02

(CNN)A Syrian artist has re-imagined US President Donald Trump and 10 other world leaders as refugees in a series of paintings currently on display in Dubai.

Abdalla Al Omari, who has refugee status in Belgium, says his own experience with displacement prompted him to create The Vulnerability Series.
"Being a refugee is like having a new lump in your body that you had nothing to do with, and it will stay until the last day, so you better deal with it," Al Omari told CNN.
&quot;Donald,&quot; 2016
"Donald," 2016
In the series, President Trump is portrayed as a refugee holding a young child; his belongings and a sleeping mat on his back, a photo of his family clutched in his right hand.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar Al Assad also feature. Putin, whose military has conducted airstrikes on Syria's rebel held areas, is depicted as a homeless person, while Assad appears partially submerged in water with only a paper boat to come to his aid.
    Read More
    &quot;The Mediterranean,&quot; 2015
    "The Mediterranean," 2015
    In another painting entitled The Queue, a seemingly endless line of people waiting for food, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and former US President Barack Obama, is depicted.
    While reactions to the series have been "90% positive," according to Al Omari, the artist also received a fair share of criticism.
    "People are sometimes too fond of their politicians. They cannot see them fall off their thrones. They cannot see them weak," Al Omari told CNN.
    The artist said his intention was not to disrespect world leaders, but to "give them back their humanity".
    "Somehow my aim shifted from an expression of anger that I had...to a more vivid desire to disarm my figures, to picture them outside their positions of power."