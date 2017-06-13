Story highlights Refugees at camp for those who fled Mosul hit by serious food poisoning outbreak

UNHCR says 800 people are affected; 200 have been hospitalized and one child has died

Iraqi police open inquiry into the cause of the outbreak

(CNN) One child has died and around 200 people have been hospitalized after a serious outbreak of food poisoning at a refugee camp in Iraq.

About 800 people are thought to have been affected by the outbreak, at UNHCR's Hasansham U2 refugee camp, east of Mosul.

People began vomiting and complaining of stomach pains shortly after Iftar, the evening meal that Muslims eat to break their fasts during Ramadan.

Iraqi police have opened an investigation into what caused the outbreak at the camp, which houses refugees who have fled the ongoing battle for Mosul.

"UNHCR is extremely concerned by events at the camp, which has resulted in at least one casualty, with hundreds of other people falling ill," the UN's Refugee Agency said in a statement.

