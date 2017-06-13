Does more sweating mean a more intense workout?

Story highlights How much you sweat doesn't necessarily correlate with how many calories you burn

(CNN) For some people, summer is the time to head indoors to exercise. But others welcome the heat as a way to sweat more and get a better workout.

Indeed, I've long regarded the sweatiness of my exercise sessions as a sign of how hard I was pushing myself. But it turns out I've been wrong: How much you sweat doesn't necessarily correlate with how intense your workout is or how many calories you burn.

When your body temperature rises, your eccrine glands secrete sweat, and the evaporation of moisture from your skin helps you cool off. Of course, sweating can occur for other reasons, such as stress or fear.

That type of sweat comes from the apocrine glands, which are located mainly in the underarm and groin.

How much we sweat during exercise is due to a number of factors, including gender (men tend to sweat more than women) and age (younger people sweat more than older people) as well as genetics, temperature and humidity.

