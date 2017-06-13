Story highlights 70 kits of opioid overdose antidote were handed out at Holy Family Church's festival

Neighbors are divided in their opinions, however

(CNN) A few months ago, Jeremy Bouer says, he found an overdose victim in front of his church in Cincinnati. A week later, he encountered another at a nearby McDonald's. Then another in his neighborhood.

That's when Bouer took action.

Bouer works at Holy Family Church, and during its annual family festival over the weekend, the parish handed out Narcan kits to the congregation.

Working with the state attorney general's office, the church distributed 70 kits of the opioid overdose antidote.

"This 70 packs of Narcan, that is 70 lives," Bouer told CNN affiliate WLWT . "I can't wait to hear stories and testimonies of people being saved from the packs that are being served from our festival."