This little girl's on a mission -- to hug police officers in all 50 states

(CNN) Rosalyn Baldwin is 7 years old and is roadtripping across the US on a unique journey: She wants to hug police officers in all 50 states.

Rosalyn's family has close friends within law enforcement, and the spirited girl decided police officers needed her support. So, she told her parents she wanted to offer hugs. Her initial plan was ambitious.

Rosalyn Baldwin, 7, with two police officers of Council Bluffs Police Department in Iowa.

"First she [wanted to hug officers in] all the nations in the world," her mother said.

Angie and her husband, Eric, suggested their daughter start small, going to the police station in nearby St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana.

