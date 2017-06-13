'Dry drowning' story saves another boy

Story highlights Gio Vega, age 2, was saved from "dry drowning" this week

His father read the story of Frankie Delgado and rushed his son to the doctor

(CNN) The tragic death of 4-year-old Frankie Delgado, suspected to be from "dry drowning," has saved another little boy, Gio Vega, according to his father.

Garon Vega's 2-year-old son, Gio, became ill at night after inhaling water at their Colorado community pool earlier in the day, Vega told CNN affiliate KTRK-TV . Vega had read Frankie's story and noticed that his son was showing some of the same symptoms: shortness of breath, fever and coughing.

Vega rushed his son to the emergency room, where doctors informed him that his son was actually drowning, hours after he left the water.

"Dry drowning," also called secondary drowning , occurs when someone inhales water into their lungs but isn't affected until after the person has left the water they were swimming in. This causes the heart to slow and lungs to swell as the swimmer's blood oxygen level drops. This can lead to cardiac arrest.

"The X-rays did show that he had a significant amount of water in lungs, and that it was a good thing that we brought him in because if we hadn't have, he wouldn't have made it through the night," Vega told KTRK.

