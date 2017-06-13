These states are best, worst for raising children

Story highlights Report measured 2015 data on economic well-being, education, health, family and community

New Hampshire topped the list, while Mississippi brought up the rear

(CNN) New Hampshire is the best state in which to raise a child, while Mississippi is the worst, according to a report published Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The study measured 2015 data from the private Population Reference Bureau on the topics of economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.

Top states for overall child well-being were New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and Minnesota, with Iowa and Connecticut tied for fifth place.

The five worst states for overall child well-being were Arizona, Nevada, Louisiana, New Mexico and, at the bottom of the list for the second year in a row, Mississippi.

The report also pointed out national findings such as how the number of families living in high-poverty neighborhoods has risen slightly over the past decade. In Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico, at least 20% of children lived in high-poverty neighborhoods in 2015 as was the case in 201- to 2014, according to the report.

