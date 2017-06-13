Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo accused of $16.4m tax evasion

Story highlights Ronaldo accused of tax evasion

Real star is one of the world's best players

(CNN) Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused by prosecutors in Spain of defrauding Spanish authorities of $16.4 million in tax between 2011 and 2014.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said Ronaldo, a four-time Ballon d'Or winner, had used a "business structure" -- created in 2010 -- to hide the revenue generated by his image rights from the Spanish treasury, describing the breach as "voluntary" and "conscious."

The statement said the Portugese became a Spanish tax resident in January 2010 and, in November 2011, opted to follow the Spanish tax regime that applies to foreigners working in the country.

CNN Sport has contacted Gestifute, the agency representing the Portugal captain, for comment and also Real Madrid.