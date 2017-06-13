Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo accused of $16.4m tax evasion

Story highlights
- Ronaldo accused of tax evasion
- Real star is one of the world's best players
(CNN)Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused by prosecutors in Spain of defrauding Spanish authorities of $16.4 million in tax between 2011 and 2014.
In a statement, the prosecutor's office said Ronaldo, a four-time Ballon d'Or winner, had used a "business structure" -- created in 2010 -- to hide the revenue generated by his image rights from the Spanish treasury, describing the breach as "voluntary" and "conscious."
The 32-year-old -- the world's fifth highest paid celebrity according to Forbes -- has been charged with four crimes against the public treasury.
CNN Sport has contacted Gestifute, the agency representing the Portugal captain, for comment and also Real Madrid.
