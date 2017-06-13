London fire: Blaze engulfs apartment block in West London

(CNN) A huge fire has engulfed a 27-story apartment block in West London.

Around 200 firefighters and 40 fire trucks have been deployed to tackle the blaze, as rescue workers try to evacuate the building in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington, London Fire Brigade said.

#fire #london #nottinghill #latimer #road #latimertoad #ladbrokegrove #ladbroke #grove A post shared by Anwar Belkhadir (@3alam.anwar) on Jun 13, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

The fire broke out before daybreak local time Wednesday, when most of the building's residents would have still been in bed.

In a statement posted to Twitter, London police say two people are currently being treated for smoke inhalation and they're waiting updates on further injuries.

"The whole building is on fire (and) spreading fast," witness Goran Karimi told CNN.

