(CNN) What started as a conversation with a florist turned into a movement to promote unity and interfaith relations in London.

More than a dozen London-based volunteers handed out 3,000 roses near the London Bridge on Sunday afternoon. It was the site of a terror attack on June 3 that killed eight people.

"We wanted to just celebrate unity at a time when our society was so divided from the attacks last week," volunteer Laila Rob said.

"We just felt really disheartened by what had happened," Rob told CNN.

The volunteers hugged passersby and cried with them as they shared stories with one another. What they discovered was that people enjoyed receiving the flowers -- but they enjoyed the conversations even more.

