London (CNN) One of British Prime Minister Theresa May's predecessors has warned that her plan to stay in power after losing her parliamentary majority risks the "fragile" peace in Northern Ireland.

John Major said he had serious doubts about a proposed tie-up the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which is traditionally associated with the protestant side of the sectarian divide in Northern Ireland.

Major, who helped lay the foundations of the 1998 agreement that ended two decades of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland when he was in government, said it would imperil the UK government's impartial role in the peace process.

May's Conservative Party needs the support of the DUP's 10 MPs in order to retain power in the House of Commons, after losing her majority in last weeks "snap" UK election.

The Prime Minister held talks with Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP on Tuesday, with a view to agreeing a "confidence and supply" agreement, in which the smaller party would support the Conservatives on budgetary and confidence votes.

