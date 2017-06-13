EU impatient for Brexit talks amid UK post-election chaos

London (CNN) Five days on from the stalemate of the UK general election result, Europe's impatience with the Britain over Brexit is growing.

EU officials are itching to start Brexit talks, but Prime Minister Theresa May is distracted by negotiations over the make-up of the new British government.

No-one is clear what the UK wants any more: the hung parliament election result has left May's plans for a clean break with Europe, under a so-called "hard Brexit", in tatters as her emboldened rivals in the UK Parliament demand it is watered down.

When the Prime Minister sits down for dinner with Emmanuel Macron in Paris Tuesday evening, the new French President -- who has set out his stall as an EU reformer -- is likely to remind her that the clock is ticking. After dinner, the two leaders will watch a friendly soccer match between England and France. But even if that game goes into extra time, EU leaders are making clear to May that there can be no extension to the two-year period of negotiation before Britain must leave Europe in March 2019.

There is frustration among EU leaders and officials that three months have already passed since May triggered Article 50, the device which started the Brexit process. Formal talks were due to start next Monday, June 19, but that date is looking shaky.

