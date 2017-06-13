Brexit: EU negotiator warns UK 'I can't negotiate with myself'

London (CNN) The European Union has called on the UK to have a greater sense of urgency on Brexit negotiations days after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to win a majority in the general election.

Speaking in an interview with various European publications, Michel Barnier warned that time is "passing quicker than anyone believes -- because the subjects we need to deal with are extraordinarily complex from a technical, judicial and financial point of view."

"I can't negotiate with myself," he added.

Michel Barnier will lead the negotiations for the EU.

With the UK still coming to grips with election result, Barnier urged London to appoint a negotiating team in order to start talks as soon as possible.

"I need a British delegation on the other side of the table, a head of the British delegation that is stable, accountable and that has a mandate," Barnier said.

