Oprah is definitely not running for president

(CNN) Go ahead and toss your Oprah Winfrey for president bumper stickers.

Winfrey is unequivocally shutting down speculation that she might throw her hat into the political ring.

During a podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, the media mogul was asked about the possibility of challenging President Donald Trump in 2020.

"I will never run for public office," Winfrey said.

