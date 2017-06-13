Oprah is definitely not running for president

(CNN) Go ahead and toss your Oprah Winfrey for president bumper stickers.

Winfrey is unequivocally shutting down speculation that she might throw her hat into the political ring.

"I will never run for public office," Winfrey said.

In 2015, Trump told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that Oprah would be his dream running mate.

"I think we'd win easily, actually," Trump said . "I like Oprah. I mean, is that supposed to be a bad thing? I don't think so."

Trump also teased a presidential run during an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1988.

Winfrey told THR she doesn't know if she'd win in a race against Trump, but that doesn't matter.

"I will never have to know the answer to that, because I will never run for public office," she said.

Winfrey also weighed in on the controversy surrounding talk show host Bill Maher using the "n-word" recently on his HBO show.

"The word should be eliminated from the lexicon" for everyone, Winfrey said.

"I have been on the record being anti the word period," she added. "Nobody should be allowed to say it."