How Naomi Campbell got money from Trump

(CNN)Naomi Campbell has her own art of the deal.
The supermodel spoke Monday at Fortune's Most Powerful Women International Summit in London and explained how she got Donald Trump to donate to her charity in the mid 2000s.
Campbell said she was looking for funding for her Fashion for Relief charity fashion show when she reached out to the mogul.
"I asked him for money and he said, 'How much do you want?'" according to Fortune's account of Campbell's story. "I said 'This person gave that,' and he said 'Okay, I'll match it' and that was it."
"I know something about ego," she added. "If someone gave more or less than someone else, [he'd] want to match it."
Fashion for Relief was founded in 2005 to raise money for victims of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Since then, it has gone on to raise funding for other relief efforts around the world.
Campbell also talked about interacting with other powerful people, including President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
When asked if she enjoyed meeting the leaders, Campbell quipped "they like meeting me!"
As for Trump, Campbell was simply calling in a favor for a good cause.
"I knew him well enough to pick up the phone and get that money," she said.