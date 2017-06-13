How Naomi Campbell got money from Trump

Story highlights Campbell said she appealed to Trump's ego

(CNN) Naomi Campbell has her own art of the deal.

The supermodel spoke Monday at Fortune's Most Powerful Women International Summit in London and explained how she got Donald Trump to donate to her charity in the mid 2000s.

Campbell said she was looking for funding for her Fashion for Relief charity fashion show when she reached out to the mogul.

"I asked him for money and he said, 'How much do you want?'" according to Fortune's account of Campbell's story. "I said 'This person gave that,' and he said 'Okay, I'll match it' and that was it."

"I know something about ego," she added. "If someone gave more or less than someone else, [he'd] want to match it."

