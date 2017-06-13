Story highlights The drone had 10 aerial photographs of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system

The US-built missile defense system is being deployed in South Korea

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) South Korea said it has recovered a crashed North Korean drone that was spying on a controversial US-built missile system that is being deployed in the country.

The unmanned aerial vehicle, which was discovered Friday, was equipped with a SONY digital camera that had hundreds of photographs on it, some from 2-3 kilometers (1.2-1.8 miles) high, according to an official with the South Korean military.

About 10 of them were aerial shots of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system -- more than 100 miles away from the border -- which is designed to shoot North Korea's ballistic missiles down before they can do damage, the official said.

It likely crashed after running out of fuel, the official added.

Previous drones