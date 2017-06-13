Story highlights Warmbier, 22, has been in a coma since March 2016, according to his parents

The University of Virginia student was detained in January 2016 at the airport in Pyongyang on his way home

Pyongyang, North Korea (CNN) American college student Otto Warmbier has been released after more than 17 months in detention in North Korea but has been in a coma for over a year, according to his parents.

The 22-year-old contracted botulism and is in "bad shape" but en route back to the United States, a source close to the family told CNN.

"Otto has left North Korea. He is on Medivac flight on his way home. Sadly, he is in a coma and we have been told he has been in that condition since March of 2016. We learned of this only one week ago," said Fred and Cindy Warmbier in a statement.

"We want the world to know how we and our son have been brutalized and terrorized by the pariah regime in North Korean. We are so grateful that he will finally be with people who love him."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also confirmed Warmbier's release in a statement.

Read More