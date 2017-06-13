American student Otto Warmbier released by North Korea

Story highlights Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Warmbier is en route to the United States

Pyongyang, North Korea (CNN) Otto Warmbier, an American college student jailed in North Korea, has been released after more than 17 months in detention, according to his parents.

"He is being medevacked to the US. The brutalization and terrorism the North Koreans have put upon Otto and the Warmbier family have ended. Thank God," they told CNN.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed his release in a statement, adding that Warmbier is en route to the United States.

No details on his medical condition were immediately available Tuesday.

Warmbier, 22, was detained in January 2016 at the airport in Pyongyang on his way home. His parents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier, say the University of Virginia student had been on a tour of the reclusive country.

