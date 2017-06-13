Story highlights Bangladeshi diplomat alleged to have forced servant to work without pay

(CNN) A high-ranking Bangladeshi diplomat based in New York accused of forcing his servant to work for up to 18-hours a day without pay was charged Monday with labor trafficking and assault.

In a case described by the district attorney as "very disturbing," Mohammed Shaheldul Islam, 45, a deputy consul general of Bangladesh, is alleged to have used a combination of physical violence and "vile" threats to control the victim, Mohammed Amin, for a period of several years.

Islam, who has limited diplomatic immunity, was ordered to surrender his passport by the district supreme court justice, according to a statement by Queens District Attorney Richard Brown. Bail was set at $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Khaleda Begum, confirmed that the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington and Bangladesh Foreign Ministry have been officially notified of Islam's arrest and the charges against him.

Threats and violence

