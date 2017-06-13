At least 133 dead in Bangladesh landslides

Story highlights Hundreds of houses were completely enveloped by landslides at night

The casualties included included two Army officers and two soldiers

Dhaka, Bangladesh (CNN) Heavy overnight rains triggered a series of landslides Tuesday in southeast Bangladesh, killing at least 133 people and injuring many more, officials said.

The highest total, 98 deaths, were reported in the hilly Rangamati district, where rescuers found bodies buries under mud, relief and rehabilitation officer Biswanath Majumder told CNN.

Another 29 died in the port city of Chittagong and six others died in the neighboring Bandarban district, said Reaz Ahmed, director general of the Department of Disaster Management.

Rescue operations led by Bangladesh Army troopers were ongoing late Tuesday as many people were still missing, Ahmed said.

Firefighters search for bodies in Bandarban. Authorities fear the death toll will rise.

