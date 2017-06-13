110 dead in Bangladesh landslides

Dhaka, Bangladesh (CNN) Heavy overnight rains triggered a series of landslides Tuesday in southeast Bangladesh, killing at least 110 people and injuring many more, officials said.

Rescue workers so far have confirmed 110 deaths, including four members of the army, Reaz Ahmed, director general of the Department of Disaster Management, told CNN.

The highest total, 75 deaths, were reported in the hilly Rangamati district, while 29 died in the port city of Chittagong and six others died in the neighboring Bandarban district, Ahmed said.

Firefighters search for bodies in Bandarban. Authorities fear the death toll will rise.

The army casualties included two officers and two soldiers who died while taking part in rescue operations.

Rescue efforts were ongoing late Tuesday as many people were still missing, Ahmed said.

