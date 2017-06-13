Australia agrees to pay $70 million to Manus Island detainees

(CNN) The Australian government has agreed to pay detainees on Manus Island more than $70 million (US$52.75 million) in the "largest settlement in a human rights class-action" in the country's history.

More than 1,900 Manus Island detainees had alleged they suffered serious physical and psychological injuries during their time on the Papua New Guinea island.

Australian law firm Slater and Gordon, who represented the plaintiffs, confirmed Wednesday a deal had been struck with the government, although it had yet to be approved by the court.

35-year-old Iranian Majid Kamasaee, who was detained on the center for 11 months after fleeing Iran, was the lead plaintiff in the case.

A 2014 photo from Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship of the Manus Island Regional Processing Facility.

"I came to Australia seeking peace but I was sent to Manus which was hell," Kamasaee said in a statement after the announcement.