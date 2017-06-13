(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today.
-- It's the biggest blockbuster Washington drama since -- last week. Attorney General Jeff Sessions came out swinging in his testimony to the Senate intelligence committee, calling any accusations of collusion with Russian officials to interfere in the 2016 election a "detestable lie." He also said he did not have a third meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States, despite reports the FBI was investigating that possibility. Follow along for the latest updates on the Sessions hearing here.
-- Will he or won't he? A friend of Trump said the President is considering firing Robert Mueller, the special counsel in the Russia investigation. But a different source close to the President said Trump is actually being advised against pulling another dramatic move like that. White House press secretary Sean Spicer added that Christopher Ruddy, the friend who's making the firing claims, never actually spoke to the President about the issue.
-- North Korea finally released American college student Otto Warmbier, who had been detained in the country since January 2016. His family says they just learned a week ago that the 22-year-old has been in a coma for over a year.
-- Speaking of North Korea, NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman touched down in Pyongyang for a four-night visit. He told CNN he was hoping to do "something that's pretty positive" while there. But his visit doesn't have anything to do with Warmbier's release, US officials said.
-- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says he's indefinitely stepping aside to grieve his mom's death. The company just finished an investigation into several PR crises.
-- Closing arguments in the texting suicide case have been delivered. A judge will now decide the fate of Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman accused of urging her boyfriend to kill himself.
-- Three US soldiers were killed in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan on Saturday. They were all in their 20s and had five kids among them. Here's who they were.
-- The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the 2017 NBA finals Monday night. But don't expect the Warriors to visit the White House. Last month, the Warriors' coach called Trump a "blowhard" who "couldn't be more ill-suited to be President." Yeah, that would probably be an awkward visit.
-- And finally, sometimes the need for some nugs becomes a dire emergency.