Leopoldo López Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Leopoldo López, a Venezuelan opposition leader who is currently serving nearly 14 years in prison for allegedly inciting anti-government protests.

Personal:

Birth date: April 29, 1971

Birth name: Leopoldo Eduardo López Mendoza

Father: Leopoldo López Gil, a restauranteur and businessman

Mother: Antonieta Mendoza de López, a media executive

Marriage: Lilian Tintori (2007-present)

Children: Manuela and Leopoldo Santiago

Education: Kenyon College, B.A., Sociology, 1993; Harvard University, M.P.P., Public Policy, 1996

Other Facts:

He's the great-great grandson of Venezuela's first president, Cristóbal Mendoza.

Is a descendent of South American liberator Simon Bólívar.

Was re-elected mayor of Chacao with 81% of the vote and ended the term with a 92% approval rating.

Timeline:

1996-1999 - Assistant to the Chief Economist and Economic Adviser for Petróleos de Venezuela S.A.

2000-2001 - Works as a professor of economics at Universidad Católica Andrés Bello.

2000-2008 - Serves two four-year terms as mayor of Chacao, a district of Caracas.

2008 - The government of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez bans López from running for public office, accusing him of corruption and misuse of public funds. Chavez's government banned hundreds of other politicians - many of whom were from parties opposed to Chavez.

2009 - Helps launch a new political party called the Voluntad Popular, or the Popular Will. The party mission is to overcome poverty and to secure a democracy where all Venezuelans have rights.

October 17, 2011 - Venezuela's Supreme Court rejects the ruling from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, upholding the ban on López running for office. A day later, López vows to run for president despite the court's ruling

January 24, 2012 - López withdraws from the presidential election and backs opposition candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski.

February 13, 2014 - After at least three people are killed during an anti-government protest in Caracas, a Venezuelan court issues an arrest warrant for Lopez . Authorities claim he is responsible for the violence. He is charged with conspiracy, murder, and terrorism.

February 18, 2014 - López turns himself in.

February 19-20, 2014 - A hearing to charge López takes place. Prosecutors drop the charges of murder and terrorism.

September 10, 2015 - Is convicted and sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison. The conviction sparks protests.