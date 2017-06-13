Leopoldo López Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Leopoldo López, a Venezuelan opposition leader who is currently serving nearly 14 years in prison for allegedly inciting anti-government protests.
Personal:
Birth date: April 29, 1971
Birth place: Caracas, Venezuela
Birth name: Leopoldo Eduardo López Mendoza
Father: Leopoldo López Gil, a restauranteur and businessman
Mother: Antonieta Mendoza de López, a media executive
Marriage: Lilian Tintori (2007-present)
Children: Manuela and Leopoldo Santiago
Education: Kenyon College, B.A., Sociology, 1993; Harvard University, M.P.P., Public Policy, 1996
Other Facts:
He's the great-great grandson of Venezuela's first president, Cristóbal Mendoza.
Is a descendent of South American liberator Simon Bólívar.
Was re-elected mayor of Chacao with 81% of the vote and ended the term with a 92% approval rating.
Timeline:
1996-1999 - Assistant to the Chief Economist and Economic Adviser for Petróleos de Venezuela S.A.
2000-2001 - Works as a professor of economics at Universidad Católica Andrés Bello.
2000-2008 - Serves two four-year terms as mayor of Chacao, a district of Caracas.
2008 - The government of Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez bans López from running for public office, accusing him of corruption and misuse of public funds. Chavez's government banned hundreds of other politicians - many of whom were from parties opposed to Chavez.
2009 - Helps launch a new political party called the Voluntad Popular, or the Popular Will. The party mission is to overcome poverty and to secure a democracy where all Venezuelans have rights.
September 16, 2011 - The Inter-American Court of Human Rights announces its ruling that López's rights were violated when he was banned from running for office.
October 17, 2011 - Venezuela's Supreme Court rejects the ruling from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, upholding the ban on López running for office. A day later, López vows to run for president despite the court's ruling.
January 24, 2012 - López withdraws from the presidential election and backs opposition candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski.
February 13, 2014 - After at least three people are killed during an anti-government protest in Caracas, a Venezuelan court issues an arrest warrant for Lopez. Authorities claim he is responsible for the violence. He is charged with conspiracy, murder, and terrorism.
February 19-20, 2014 - A hearing to charge López takes place. Prosecutors drop the charges of murder and terrorism.
April 4, 2014 - Venezuela's attorney general announces that López has been formally charged with public incitement, property damage, arson and conspiracy. Activists hold a protest in Caracas to declare López's innocence.
September 10, 2015 - Is convicted and sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison. The conviction sparks protests.