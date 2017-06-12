Philando Castile death: Fate of police officer now in jury's hands

Story highlights Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter

Defense: Philando Castile would be alive if he "wasn't stoned" and had followed orders

St. Paul, Minnesota (CNN) Philando Castile was calm and polite when an officer pulled him over for a broken taillight, a prosecutor said Monday, yet he still died in a barrage of gunfire.

Castile "did what he was supposed to do. He was courteous. He was nonthreatening. He had no complaints," prosecutor Jeffrey Paulsen said at officer Jeronimo Yanez's manslaughter trial.

Then, "without any warning ... (Yanez) fired seven rounds into that car. He killed PhIlando Castile and endangered the lives of Diamond Reynolds and her daughter."

Reynolds, Castile's girlfriend, didn't just watch her boyfriend die slowly right next to her. She made sure the world watched, too, by broadcasting Castile's final moments on Facebook Live.

In that Facebook video, Castile -- bleeding heavily -- insists that he hadn't been reaching for his gun, which he had a permit to carry. Reynolds said Castile was reaching for his ID in his back pocket when he was shot.

